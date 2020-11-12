Bullard resident claims $1 million scratch ticket prize

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Bullard resident claimed a top prize-winning ticket worth $1 million in the Texas Lottery® scratch ticket game MONOPOLY™ 200X.
The ticket was purchased at Fast Fuel 155, located at 15291 Highway 155 S., in Tyler.
The claimant elected to remain anonymous.
This was the third of four top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game. MONOPOLY™ 200X offers more than $129.6 million in total prizes.
Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.45, including break-even prizes.
