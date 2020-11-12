Attorney sentenced to 4 years for smuggling meth into Cass County Jail

According to information presented in court, beginning in July 2019 and continuing through August 2019, Simmons agreed with others to distribute methamphetamine in the Cass County Jail. Specifically, on August 29, 2019, he entered the Cass County Jail under the guise of meeting with a client. When Simmons entered the jail, he had methamphetamine hidden on his body, which he intended to distribute to an inmate. Simmons was also armed with a Colt MK IV .45 caliber pistol when he drove to the jail with the methamphetamine. Simmons later admitted in open court that he had smuggled drugs into the Cass County Jail on at least two prior occasions.