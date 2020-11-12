Aryan Brotherhood of Texas member indicted on federal charge of convicted felon in possession of firearms

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Preston Meyke, 40, of Lubbock has been indicted on a federal charge of convicted felon in possession of firearms.
In October, Lubbock Police arrested a member of the Aryan Brotherhood of Texas after LPD K-9 unit “Phantom,” alerted officers to firearms, drugs and paraphernalia in the car.
The report from Lubbock Police says John Preston Meyke, was pulled over in the 3400 block of Elgin Avenue.
In the passenger seat, Police say the officer found an “ASP” collapsible baton. The Officer says they took custody of the baton from the passenger seat.
At this time, Meyke was identified as a registered Gang member of the Aryan Brotherhood of Texas.
Due to Meyke’s gang affiliation and the baton in the seat, the officer asked Meyke to exit the vehicle for a search. The report says Meyke declined the search.
A Deputy with Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Division brought the K-9 unit “Phantom” who alerted officers to search the vehicle, where PD says two firearms, as well as narcotics and drug paraphernalia were found and seized as evidence.
Police say Meyke was identified as a convicted felon, he was arrested and transported to Lubbock County Detention Center where he remains on hold for ATF.
John Preston Meyke has been in the Lubbock County Detention Center since Oct. 13.
