Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Veterans Day, East Texas! We couldn’t have asked for a more perfect day today as skies are clear with ample sunshine. Highs this afternoon will mostly range in the 70s but a few warm spots in Deep East Texas could warm to near 80 degrees. Skies remain mostly clear overnight tonight as temperatures drop back down into the upper 40s for morning lows. More sunshine and above average temperatures for tomorrow afternoon. A weak cold front tries to move through on Friday but likely won’t affect temperatures much, if at all, but will help a few showers develop along I-30. More scattered showers possible on Saturday afternoon, then our second cold front moves through early on Sunday. Morning lows will likely only cool into the muggy lower 60s but thankfully we will likely only warm into the lower 70s before the cooler air spills into East Texas Sunday afternoon. Some showers and maybe an isolated thundershower will be possible as this cold front moves through with skies clearing out by early Monday. Temps behind the cold front drop into the middle to upper 60s for the first half of the next work week with plenty of sunshine!