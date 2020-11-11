Tyler man gets 10 years for gas station shooting

Sonjay Pgese (Source: Smith County Jail)
By Jeff Awtrey | November 11, 2020 at 11:59 AM CST - Updated November 11 at 11:59 AM

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler man has pleaded guilty for shooting a gas station employee in June.

Sonjay Rashad Pgese, 18, pleaded guilty on Tuesday in Judge Jack Skeen’s court, according to court records. He accepted a 10-year prison sentence.

According to a previous report, police responded to a gas station in the 7200 block of South Broadway Avenue on June 19. It was determined that an employee at this location had been shot in the leg by a suspect while taking the trash out. The suspect then fled the scene and a witness called 911.

Police later determined Pgese was the suspect and they were able to arrest him.

