Tyler man gets 10 years for gas station shooting

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler man has pleaded guilty for shooting a gas station employee in June.
Sonjay Rashad Pgese, 18, pleaded guilty on Tuesday in Judge Jack Skeen’s court, according to court records. He accepted a 10-year prison sentence.
According to a previous report, police responded to a gas station in the 7200 block of South Broadway Avenue on June 19. It was determined that an employee at this location had been shot in the leg by a suspect while taking the trash out. The suspect then fled the scene and a witness called 911.
Police later determined Pgese was the suspect and they were able to arrest him.
