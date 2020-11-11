Tyler legacy’s football schedule adjusted

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler Legacy football schedule for the final four games of the season has been adjusted due to COVID-19.
The adjustment comes after Mesquite High School announced they were shutting down their football program for tow weeks. That news was first reported by Greg Riddle of the Dallas Morning News.
In order to get all the games in the District Executive Committee for 10-6A met and voted on a new line up of games after this week’s contests are played.
Here is the new adjusted schedule of games.
November 13, 2020
Rockwall @ Dallas Skyline
North Mesquite @ Mesquite-Postponed
Mesquite Horn @ Tyler Legacy
Rockwall-Heath-OPEN
November 19, 2020
Mesquite Horn @ Rockwall
Rockwall-Heath @ Tyler Legacy
North Mesquite @ Dallas Skyline
Mesquite-OPEN
November 25, 2020
Mesquite @ Rockwall-Heath
Dallas Skyline @ Mesquite Horn
Tyler Legacy @ North Mesquite
Rockwall-OPEN
November 30, 2020
Tyler Legacy @ Mesquite
Rockwall @ North Mesquite
Dallas Skyline @ Rockwall-Heath
Mesquite Horn-OPEN
December 5, 2020
North Mesquite @ Mesquite
