Tyler legacy’s football schedule adjusted
Tyler Legacy vs. Pulaski
By Caleb Beames | November 11, 2020 at 2:16 PM CST - Updated November 11 at 2:16 PM

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler Legacy football schedule for the final four games of the season has been adjusted due to COVID-19.

The adjustment comes after Mesquite High School announced they were shutting down their football program for tow weeks. That news was first reported by Greg Riddle of the Dallas Morning News.

In order to get all the games in the District Executive Committee for 10-6A met and voted on a new line up of games after this week’s contests are played.

Here is the new adjusted schedule of games.

November 13, 2020

Rockwall @ Dallas Skyline

North Mesquite @ Mesquite-Postponed

Mesquite Horn @ Tyler Legacy

Rockwall-Heath-OPEN

November 19, 2020

Mesquite Horn @ Rockwall

Rockwall-Heath @ Tyler Legacy

North Mesquite @ Dallas Skyline

Mesquite-OPEN

November 25, 2020

Mesquite @ Rockwall-Heath

Dallas Skyline @ Mesquite Horn

Tyler Legacy @ North Mesquite

Rockwall-OPEN

November 30, 2020

Tyler Legacy @ Mesquite

Rockwall @ North Mesquite

Dallas Skyline @ Rockwall-Heath

Mesquite Horn-OPEN

December 5, 2020

North Mesquite @ Mesquite

