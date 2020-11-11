Texas A&M police identify suspect in early morning campus sexual assault

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The person police believe is responsible for an early morning sexual assault on campus was arrested by university police, according to a Code Maroon issued by Texas A&M University.
Timothy Randall, 29, was arrested without incident at 10:33 a.m., according to University Police Department.
Randall was charged with Attempted Sexual Assault, Aggravated Assault, Kidnapping, and three charges of Evading Arrest.
University police say a woman reported she was sexually assaulted early Wednesday morning after leaving Northgate. The survivor says she got in the suspect’s car and he drove her to the Collaborative Learning Center parking lot. She told police that’s where he sexually assaulted her around 4:00 a.m. He also hit her in the face.
Officers were called to the parking lot for a disturbance. When they got there, police say the suspect put the woman in his car and drove off. The woman was let out of the car in Bryan and she called police.
University and College Station police searched for the suspect near Easterwood Airport later Wednesday morning.
According to authorities, the suspect’s vehicle is a red two-door Mitsubishi Eclipse. Officers on scene say he drove his vehicle off-road near Nuclear Science Road.
Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.