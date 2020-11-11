Tatum vs. Winnsboro is our Game of the Week, plus Gladewater coach Jonny Louvier previews their game against Mount Vernon in the Red Zone Preview

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - We talk with Tatum head coach Jason Holeman and Winnsboro head coach Josh Finney about the matchup between the two which is our Game of the Week.
Plus, Livingston head coach Finis Vanover talks about his team making the playoffs for the first time since 2012.
And Gilmer head coach Jonny Louvier previews their game against Mount Vernon. All that and more in the Red Zone Preview Show.
The Red Zone Preview Show takes place every Wednesday night at 8 p.m.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.