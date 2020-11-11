Search warrant leads to 3 arrests for illegal gambling in Henderson County

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Three people were arrested and charged after a search warrant execution uncovered liner machines being operated illegally in Henderson County.
According to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, the search warrant execution took place at a convenience store located at the corner of FM 315 and FM 3079 south of Chandler Tuesday evening. The warrant was issued by 392nd Judicial District Judge Scott McKee.
The sheriff’s office said they uncovered eight liner machines being operated illegally. Over $1,900 and the motherboards of the machines were seized.
Three people, Sahil Hajiyani, Raheen Hajiyani, and Katherine Campbell were arrested and charged with Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity and gambling offenses.
