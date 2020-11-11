Red Zone Spotlight on Cushing’s Deuce Garrett as ‘Kats begin playoff run

CUSHING, Texas (KLTV) - The Cushing Bearkats are in the playoffs for the fourth time in school history and are looking to win their first playoff game in school history.
If all-around athlete Deuce Garrett has a good game on Thursday that is a real possibility. Garrett is the type of player at a 2A program that finds his name all over a stat sheet.
“Deuce brings a tremendous knowledge and athleticism to the team,” head coach Josh Moore said. “he does some things you cannot coach. that is the biggest thing for him. We can tell him off script that we need him to do a play and he is able to do it. He is a kid that he could miss two or three days of practice and get out there and have a heck of a game. He is that great of an athlete."
In Cushing’s 60-38 win over Colmesneil last week Garrett had seven rushing attempts for 61 yards and two touchdowns. He passed for 207 yards and a touchdown. Those were just first half stats. His play on the field drew comparison’s to NFL quarterbacks.
“I get compared to people like Lamar Jackson and Kyler Murray,” Garrett said. I try to play like them. It makes the game fun. Sometimes coach tries to reel me in but in the midst of a game you have to do what you have to do."
Cushing will play Dewyville Thursday night in the 2A DII bi-District playoffs. Kickoff at jasper high School is set for 7 p.m. The game will be streamed on TexanLive.com
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.