East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Clear, Cool tonight with light wind expected. Lots of sunshine expected on Thursday with a mild afternoon. As we head into Friday, A weak front stalls over the far northern counties of East Texas and a few showers may occur under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. The rest of East Texas should be mostly sunny to sunny. On Saturday, a warm front passes from SW to NE through ETX which may cause a few showers to occur. Sunday, a cold front passes through and will be uneventful. No rain is expected, but it should be a breezy day. Mostly sunny to sunny skies are then expected Monday through Wednesday with cool mornings and cool afternoons. Just a bit warmer on Wednesday. Have a wonderful day.