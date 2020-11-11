EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Skies are clearing out this morning and temperatures are dropping. It will be a cooler start to the day but with lots of sunshine, temperatures will still warm into the 70s this afternoon. North winds mean that humidity will be much lower today. More sunshine through the end of the week with cool mornings and mild afternoons. By the weekend, clouds begin to increase across the region with slight chances for rain. A couple more cold fronts will move through this weekend with temperatures finally back to average for at least a few days early next week. High temperatures on Monday will only reach the upper 60s and it could be breezy at times to start next week