Massive 'Old Glory’ hoisted at East Texas golf club

GLADEWATER, Texas (KLTV) - A big veterans day celebration in one East Texas county today, featuring the hoisting of a massive ‘Old Glory.'
Elected officials, law enforcement, and singer Neal Mccoy were among those who gathered at Tempest Golf Course today, for the hoisting of a massive 40-foot by 80-foot American flag.
Energy Weldfab of White Oak funded and donated the over 206-foot flagpole, which has to have a beacon at the top for FAA regulations.
Around 300 people, including the Marine Corps League, and area fire departments turned out for the ceremony.
