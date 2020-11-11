Massive 'Old Glory’ hoisted at East Texas golf club

American Flag (Source: KLTV)
By Bob Hallmark | November 11, 2020 at 7:58 PM CST - Updated November 11 at 7:58 PM

GLADEWATER, Texas (KLTV) - A big veterans day celebration in one East Texas county today, featuring the hoisting of a massive ‘Old Glory.'

Elected officials, law enforcement, and singer Neal Mccoy were among those who gathered at Tempest Golf Course today, for the hoisting of a massive 40-foot by 80-foot American flag.

Energy Weldfab of White Oak funded and donated the over 206-foot flagpole, which has to have a beacon at the top for FAA regulations.

Around 300 people, including the Marine Corps League, and area fire departments turned out for the ceremony.

