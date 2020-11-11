Marshall doctor accused of drugging, sexually assaulting patient

From the Texas Medical Board
AUSTIN, Texas - On October 29, 2020, a disciplinary panel of the Texas Medical Board temporarily restricted, with notice, the Texas medical license of Shaun Bobbi Kelehan, M.D. (Lic. No. L6234), after determining his continuation in the unrestricted practice of medicine poses a continuing threat to public welfare. The restriction was effective immediately.
Dr. Kelehan is prohibited from seeing, examining, treating, prescribing to, or otherwise practicing medicine on male patients. Dr. Kelehan shall not see, examine, treat, prescribe to, or practice medicine on any patient outside of in-person encounters within his clinics, including telemedicine, call coverage, and telephone refill encounters.
The Board panel found that based on evidence, Dr. Kelehan engaged in nonconsensual sexual encounters with a patient and administered medications to the patient during these encounters. On the date of the alleged sexual assault, there is no record of the treatment provided to the patient.
The temporary restriction remains in place until the Board takes further action.