Gov. Abbott releases statement on Election recounts, disputes

AUSTIN, Texas (KFDA) - Governor Greg Abbott has released a statement as President Trump’s campaign continues to fight the election results after Joe Biden claimed victory over the weekend.
Governor Abbott said citizens must respect the processes put in place to ensure the integrity of elections, and that this is not uncommon.
He said this happens frequently, including in presidential contests like the dispute asserted by Al Gore.
Governor Abbott ended the statement, saying “Regardless of party affiliation, or no party affiliation, all Americans must have confidence in the accuracy and transparency of our elections. That can be achieved, and must be done swiftly.”
