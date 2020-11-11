Families pick up coats at PATH annual coat drive

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - For the past 20 years, People Attempting To Help (PATH) In Tyler has held their annual coats for kids drive for families in need. This week, registered families and children arrived to pick up their coat for the season.
We spoke with some families about what this coat donation means to them before the colder temperatures arrive.
The drive-thru coat distribution began this week at PATH in Tyler. After a month of collecting donations, PATH Executive Director, Andrea Wilson says they’ve exceeded their goal in collecting over 1000 coats for East Texas children in need.
“We had more kids sign up who needed coats this year and the community stepped up and helped us out to meet that need. As you can see from the coats, most of these are brand new coats that have never been worn before.”
Martha Collins from Winona registered her grandchildren for coats and she says she’s thankful for the gift.
“It helps out a lot during this pandemic and for the ones that can’t afford coats and come from other cities and states, it’s a blessing. I just want to thank God and thank PATH for the blessings.”
For their first time, Maddox Air Conditioning in Tyler helped donate coats for the annual drive. Volunteer and Maddox employee, Todd Andjulis, says it’s important to give back to the community.
“Most of all the employees donated and we were able to contribute right around $1000 worth of coats. We went out and bought those coats and brought them here.”
Due to the pandemic, Collins says this gift comes at a crucial time
“It’s very helpful because finances are bad right now and this is truly a blessing. That’s one less thing I have to worry about, in getting my babies a coat.”
1200 coats were donated in this year’s annual coat drive.
“Thank you PATH for the coats!” the Collins family said.
Registered families can pick up their coats until November 21st in the PATH parking lot.
Pickup appointments will be scheduled for November 9-12 and 16-19 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., and November 21 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
