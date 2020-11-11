Dog missing following Lufkin house fire

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A dog who alerted her homeowner that their house was on fire is now missing and a home is destroyed.
According to the City of Lufkin, a homeowner on Houston Street called 911 around 11:20 p.m. Tuesday to report her laundry room was on fire. Her home surveillance system and her dog alerted her to the fire.
The homeowner managed to get everyone out of her home, including her young child, before it became engulfed in flames. But the woman could not find her dog.
Firefighters managed to get the fire under control around midnight and continued to put out hotspots into the early morning hours.
The home is likely a total loss but the family does have insurance.
