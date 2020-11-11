Counties in NET Health area showing ‘substantial’ amount of new COVID-19 cases

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Health officials are warning of dramatic increases in COVID-19 cases in the East Texas area.
Five of the seven counties covered in the NET Health area have shown substantial increases of COVID-19 cases.
Using a formula of cases per 100,000 population from the previous seven days, numbers show the counties of Van Zandt, Rains, Wood, Smith and Gregg have substantial community spread.
The Tyler/Longview hospital district has shown COVID-19 cases have exceeded 15 percent of the hospital cases for the third-straight day. Once the cases exceed the ratio after 10 straight days, counties in that district would have to drop down to 50 percent capacity in businesses.
Counties in the Tyler/Longview Trauma Service Area include Anderson, Camp, Cherokee, Franklin, Freestone, Gregg, Harrison, Henderson, Houston, Marion, Panola, Rains, Rusk, Shelby, Smith, Trinity, Upshur, Van Zandt and Wood.
