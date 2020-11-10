WEBXTRA: Angelina County Salvation Army kicks off its Angel Tree campaign

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - KTRE’s T’Ebonie Tanner stopped by Southside Bank in Lufkin for the Salvation Army’s Angel tree program kick-off. Captain Jenifer Phillips said people can find Angel Trees all over Lufkin at places such as Walmart, the Lufkin Mall, and CHI St. Luke’s Health Memorial Hospital - Lufkin.
“We’re just excited to help those that might be in need this holiday season. Especially with COVID-19 this year," Philips said. “We have really gone up in the number of people that are needing assistance this year. We have doubled our number of children and seniors that have said their families need assistance this year.”
The Angel Tree program is running until December 11th.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.