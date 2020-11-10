UIL football state championship schedule times released

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Road to the state championships in football begins this week all over the state.
That road will once again end at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. For the most part the times for games look the same but the 6A and 5A state title games will not take place until January of 2021.
Here are the dates and times for the games.
Wednesday, December 16
11:00 a.m. 1A Division II
2:00 p.m. 1A Division I
7:00 p.m. 2A Division II
Thursday, December 17
11:00 a.m. 2A Division I
3:00 p.m. 3A Division II
7:00 p.m. 3A Division I
Friday, December 18
11:00 a.m. 4A Division II
7:00 p.m. 4A Division I
