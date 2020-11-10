Tuesday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Tuesday, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: A weak cold front will pass through our area this afternoon. It will bring a few spotty showers and breezy winds along with it. Once it passes it will sweep away the clouds and a few places will see blue skies by the late afternoon. Northern counties will clear first, followed by southern counties. Temperatures will still be unseasonably warm, in the upper 70s to low 80s. Overnight lows will finally be cool, in the upper 40s. Tomorrow for Veterans Day we are expecting mostly sunny skies and low 70s. Thursday and Friday will be very similar days with plenty of sunshine and mid 70s. For the weekend, a few stray showers are possible on Saturday, but clear skies will move in for Sunday and temps will be in the mid 70s both days. Another cold front will move through on Monday and it should bring us a nice cool off, to the upper 60s.