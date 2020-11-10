Smith County Elections Office employee tests positive for COVID-19; office remains open with one employee

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Smith County Elections Office remains open with one employee after another worker tested positive for COVID-19.
According to Casey Murphy, communications director for Smith County Commissioners Court, six other employees are awaiting testing, while one employee who did not have contact is still working. The office has been thoroughly cleaned and disinfected, according to Murphy.
“Smith County Elections is doing everything it can to bring the ballot board members together today for a safe meeting to qualify and count the needed ballots,” Murphy said. “By state statute, the deadline for a ballot board to meet to qualify and count the ballots is Monday, November 16, and the deadline to canvas the election is Tuesday, November 17.”
Several individuals who were poll watching on Election Day tell KLTV 7 they were contacted about potential exposure.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
