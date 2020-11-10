Potter County joins 15 other Tx Panhandle counties with Burn Bans

POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Potter County joined 15 other counties in the Texas Panhandle that are under a burn ban today.
On Nov. 9, the Potter County Commissioners approved a 90 day burn ban due to persistent hot, dry and windy weather conditions.
The last burn ban in Potter County expired July 11.
Unless extended, this burn ban will last until Feb. 17, 2021.
Burn bans prohibit the creation of any open flames outside. That means fire pits, campfires, uncovered grills and open burning of trash are all banned because of high fire danger.
If you violate a burn ban, that’s a Class C Misdemeanor and you could be facing a fine of up to $500.
You can learn more about the consequences of violating a burn ban here.
You can view the latest map of counties under a burn ban in Texas here.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.