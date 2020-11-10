East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Cooling Temperatures throughout the night tonight with many dropping into the upper 40s overnight...a little warmer over the far southern counties. Partly Cloudy skies overnight and even shortly after sunrise on Veterans Day, then the skies clear and the temperatures remain mild. Cool starts to the next several days with mild afternoons. Sunshine is expected through Friday. Partly cloudy skies on Saturday as a warm front moves through. There is a very small chance for a few showers on Saturday with the warm front, then a few cold fronts expected...one on Sunday and one on Monday. No rain expected with either of the cold fronts. Cooler temperatures expected on Monday and Tuesday of next week. Have a great day.