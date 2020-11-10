One-on-one with Tyler Mayor-elect Don Warren

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Don Warren will be sworn in as the new mayor of Tyler at Wednesday’s city council meeting. But before he takes the oath, he sat down with KLTV to talk about his goals as mayor.
“I’m just ready to go to work," Warren said.
Warren said while he did grow up in Tyler, he never dreamed he’d be the mayor.
“This is not something I planned on as a little kid, it’s just happened, and I think this is where God wants me to be," he said.
The Robert E. Lee High School graduate has been an oil and gas professional for several decades, and the owner of an asset management firm since 1994. He first joined city council in 2014, and says it’s easier to get things done at the local level.
“You don’t have the bureaucracy that you have at the state or federal level," Warren said. “Here you can set your mind to something and get it done."
Among his top goals as mayor: uniting the city.
“The number one thing I want to achieve is probably the community coming together," Warren said. "North, south, east, west, and not having the divide.”
Warren believes there’s a desire to build across the entire city, and says it starts with having honest conversations, and cutting some red tape if needed.
“The product is there, the people are there, we just need to get everybody at the table," Warren said.
Among the things he hopes will draw folks to town: the new Rose City complex. It’s a project that’s been in the works for some time.
“To rebuild a new Harvey Hall, which will probably have a different name, adjacent to the Rose Complex, to where everything works together, will be beautiful," Warren said. "The whole project is just going to be awesome, and I think that’s going to be the first horse out of the gate.”
And while these plans don’t include a hotel, like some had hoped for, Warren says it can still happen.
“Will there be a conference center/hotel at some point in the future? I hope so, but the Harvey Hall project will not be replacing that," Warren said.
Another top priority: improving traffic flow with a plan that will take about 10 years to fully implement.
“It makes no sense to be at a light that’s red and there’s no car within two miles. So implementing this whole project, I think is going to make a huge difference.”
And Warren hopes those traffic improvements will be necessary, as more people and businesses are attracted to Tyler.
“There’s nothing more fulfilling or exciting than to sell your city, a city that you love, to a company that’s thinking about moving people here to start a business," Warren said.
