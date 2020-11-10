EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Another mild start with cloudy skies, light mist and drizzle around the area. Expect the drizzle and a few light rain showers to continue off and on through at least early afternoon as a cold front moves through East Texas. Winds will be breezy at times with south winds this morning turning northwest behind the front this afternoon. Rain and clouds clear out this evening with mostly sunny skies tomorrow. Temperatures will be cooler tomorrow with morning lows in the upper 40s and afternoon highs in the lower 70s. Sunshine continues through the end of the week with temperatures cool in the mornings and mild in the afternoons. Another weak cold front arrives this weekend, but only a slight chance for rain and a slight cool off are expected.