Man serving probation for 2009 stabbing booked into Gregg County jail

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A man who was charged with manslaughter and sentenced to probation in 2009 for a fatal stabbing has been booked into the Gregg County Jail.
Michael Lakele Morrow, 47, violated his probation according to booking records. It is unclear in what way he violated the terms of his parole. Court documents show that on Oct. 29, 2020, a request to revoke his probation was filed and an order for arrest was requested.
In 2009, witness said an argument between Morrow and Bobby Joe Smith, Jr. turned physical. Witnesses alleged Morrow stabbed Smith Jr. in the chest. He was found guilty by jury of manslaughter.
The judge at that time placed Morrow on ten years probation and charged him with a $5,000 fine.
