Luhnow files $22M breach of contract lawsuit against Astros

(AP) - Former Houston Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow has filed a breach of contract lawsuit against the team, seeking more than $22 million in salary owed under his deal when he was fired in January. The suit filed in Houston claims Luhnow was unaware a camera was used to steal signs during the team’s run to the 2017 World Series title, which Commissioner Rob Manfred found violated baseball rules against electronics. Luhnow and manager AJ Hinch were suspended for the season on Jan. 13 by Manfred and fired by the Astros later that day.