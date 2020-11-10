Ladyjacks season opening event postponed until 2021

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The SFA Ladyjacks will no longer be hitting the road to Katy to start their 2020-21 basketball season.
Head Coach Mark Kellogg confirmed that the event was canceled on Tuesday. The team was set to play three games from November 27-29 against Ball State, New Mexico and the University of Louisiana at Monroe. The event has been postponed until next season according to Kellogg.
“It is what it is,” Kellogg said. "We will find games. Just as soon as you get the schedule finished and you are ready to roll, [it changes]. “We even met as a staff and broke down who had what scouting report. A couple had started to already look at them to see who we were going to play. It will be like football I think. We might have a game on a Saturday and find out on a Monday they can’t play so by Wednesday we will find someone to play. This will be a year that we don’t care and we just want to play.”
With the three-day event canceled the Ladyjacks are now set to start their season on December 3 at home against Jackson State.
