Japan-based company to invest $13M in Austin production site

AUSTIN, Texas (News Release) - Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the Japan-based company CKD Corporation will establish its first U.S. production site in Austin. The $13 million investment will create up to 70 new jobs and is scheduled to begin operations in Fall 2021. CKD Corporation provides an extensive array of automation technology products found in a wide range of industries including automotive, packaging, and medical. The Austin manufacturing facility will produce fluid control components for the semiconductor industry.