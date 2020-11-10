Elysian Fields Elementary closed to stop COVID-19 spread

ELYSIAN FIELDS, Tx. (KSLA) - Elysian Fields Elementary School will be closed Nov. 9-20 to “... support the ongoing goal of containing the spread of the coronavirus, or COVID-19,” Elysian Fields ISD announced Sunday afternoon.
The East Texas school district’s other campuses will remain open and will continue their regular schedules, says a post on the School District’s Facebook page.
The Thanksgiving holiday break will be Nov. 23-27, so plans are for the elementary school to reopen Nov. 30.
The post urges parents and guardians to contact the campus Monday if they have questions about the elementary school student switching to virtual learning.
The school’s principal laster explains that Monday will be a planning day for teachers.
“They will be in contact with you to let you know more about what is expected for students during the next two weeks,” Martha Lovaasen tells parents in a Facebook post Sunday night.
“I know that this afternoon´s announcement has many of you concerned and that it puts a hardship on many of our parents,” the principal’s post states. “Please know that this decision was not made lightly, it was made as timely as humanly possible and was done so out of an abundance of caution for our staff and students. More information will be forthcoming.”
