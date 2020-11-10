East Texas Food Bank to host 11th Annual Charlie Brown Thanksgiving event Friday

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -The East Texas Food Bank is hosting a socially-distanced screening of “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” on Friday at Bergfeld Park in Tyler. The event begins at 5:30 p.m. and the movie starts at 6 p.m.
The event is free and open to the public. ETFB asks that attendees bring plastic jars of peanut butter to donate for the families it serves.
There will be backpacks with educational material on food and nutrition to give to children. Attendees will also get snack bags that will be filled with all of the goodies the children bring to Thanksgiving in the holiday special, such as jelly beans, pretzels, popcorn and toast.
To keep everyone safe, ETFB asks attendees to wear a mask and stay with their family. The chairs will be sectioned off to maintain 6 feet between families. Families can also bring a blanket and socially distance on the lawn.
This year’s event is sponsored by Phibro Animal Health Corporation, Air Cybernetics, Inc., Hiland Dairy Foods and Texas Bank & Trust.
