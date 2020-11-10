Creamy butternut squash pasta by Mama Steph

In a Dutch oven, melt the butter. Add the onion; sprinkle with the salt, and saute until the onion is translucent. Then add the cubed squash, red pepper flakes, mushrooms, garlic, and stir in. Then add the pasta and broth. Stir; if the pasta is above the broth, add some water to just barely cover it. Stir in over high heat. Bring the broth to a boil, then stir. Simmer for about 12 minutes (according to pasta package directions.)