CEO discusses role pharmacies play in flu, future COVID-19 vaccines

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The president and chief executive officer of the National Association of Chain Drug Stores (NACDS) is sharing the critical role pharmacies play in providing flu vaccines and COVID-19 vaccines, once they become available.
Steven C. Anderson spoke at the Nacogdoches Chamber of Commerce Stakeholder Conference call. His topic was the role pharmacies play in providing vaccines.
Anderson represents and is the chief spokesperson for an industry that has annual sales of more than $1 trillion, employs more than 3.2 million individuals, and works with suppliers and other partners to help meet the health, wellness, and daily needs of patients and consumers across America.
KTRE 9′s Donna McCollum shares what Anderson had to say.
