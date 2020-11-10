Arlington man indicted on murder charge for fatal FM 14 shooting

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An Arlington man accused in the shooting death of another man on FM 14 has been indicted.
Robert Price, was indicted on a charge of murder on Oct. 8 by a Grand Jury of the 114th Judicial District Court. His bond is set at $500,000.
Price was arrested on July 23 after he allegedly shot and killed Nathaniel Charles Snell, 32, near Tyler State Park on July 20.
According to an affidavit, Price shot Snell with a stolen gun after finding child pornography on his digital device.
