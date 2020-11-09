Veterans Day list

Dunkin' is once again celebrating Veterans Day by showing its appreciation and support for those who truly keep America running. In a sweet salute to the brave members of the armed forces, on Wednesday, November 11, veterans and active duty military are invited to participating Dunkin' restaurants nationwide for a free donut of their choice, no purchase necessary*. Also, at DunkinCoffeeBreak.com, anyone can send an e-gift card, available in special Veterans Day designs, to veterans that inspire them.