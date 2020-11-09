UT Tyler kicks off Veterans Week with ceremony honoring POWs, MIA soldiers

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The University of Texas at Tyler kicked off its Veterans Week 2020 with a ceremony honoring the sacrifice of military prisoners of war and those missing in action.
Throughout the week, the university will hold special events like luncheons and Q&A-style events with veterans where students can meet and ask questions.
KLTV 7′s Jeff Chavez spoke with Gary Roberts, an Air Force veteran who is also the president of Rolling Thunder Texas Chapter One, whose mission is to educate the public about prisoners of war.
