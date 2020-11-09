2 Tyler businesses earn awards from Texas Downtown Association

From the City of Tyler
TYLER, Texas (News Release) - Two Downtown Tyler businesses have received awards from the prestigious Texas Downtown Association. The awards were granted as part of the Texas Downtown Association’s annual President’s Awards Program. The program was developed by the Texas Downtown Association in 1986 as a way to recognize outstanding projects, places, and people that contribute to downtowns across the state.
Fitzpatrick Architects was named the Texas Downtown Association’s 2020 Best Downtown Partner. This award recognizes a local private or civic organization that positively impacts the community and actively contributes to the revitalization efforts of the downtown or commercial district. Plaza Tower received the People’s Choice award in the category of Best Economic Game Changer. To win this honor, fans and supporters voted via social media for their favorite finalist project. Liberty Hall’s series, Liberty Live: Concerts from the Couch, was also a finalist for the TDA’s 2020 Resiliency Award, a category created this year in light of COVID-19.
“We are honored to have a great partner like Fitzpatrick Architects continuing to push the momentum forward for Downtown,” said Main Street Director Amber Varona. “They truly deserved this award and we are proud to be able to showcase and validate their ongoing efforts and dedication to our community. With Plaza Tower winning the People’s Choice award for Best Economic Game Changer, it speaks volumes of the huge impact it has made on our Downtown community as a whole. We are beyond grateful for their hard work and vision for our beautiful Downtown.”