SFA scholars weigh-in on what Kamala Harris means to new generation of female leaders

Women and girls, especially those of color, have been celebrating seeing themselves finally reflected in one of the most powerful positions in the United States.
By Donna McCollum | November 9, 2020 at 3:25 PM CST - Updated November 9 at 3:25 PM

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - In her first remarks as vice president-elect of the United States Saturday night, Kamala Harris offered an inspirational message to America’s women.

Dr. Tonya Jeffery, a mother, and grandmother, and a black educator of future science teachers is excited about the role model Harris will be for young women, particularly for the future of her 3-year-old granddaughter.

KTRE 9′s Donna McCollum spoke with Jeffery, as well as historian Dr. Dana Cooper, who teaches a course on first ladies, both of whom share their thoughts on how Harris will go down in history.

