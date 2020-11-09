Red Zone Reel Week 11

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - If you missed Week 11 of our Red Zone high school football coverage, you’re in luck. We’ve put together a highlight reel of some of the biggest plays from all over East Texas.
This highlight reel has it all – bruising runs up the middle, desperate quarterback scrambles, long passes for touchdowns, field goals, fumble recoveries, interceptions, and big hits.
The stakes were high last week, which marked the last week of the regular high school football season. Some East Texas teams jockeyed for playoff spots, and others played for pride.
Next week, Week 12, marks the start of the playoffs.
