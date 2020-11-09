Project Joy needs increased donations due to pandemic

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Project Joy returns for their 30th Annual Christmas outreach for families in need in the Whitehouse area.
As some families are being affected by the pandemic, the need for donations are greater this year. This season, canned goods, rice and beans, pasta and pasta sauce, and peanut butter and jelly are needed. Their goal is to help over 500 families this year. Project Joy organizer Anthony Johnson explains why donations are crucial this year.
“We are expecting this year to be even larger. The numbers that I’ve given so far, just what we’ve had in the past. We’re anticipating due to COVID there to be a rise in families that are need along with children in need. We’ve already had several new families who’ve never applied for assistance, have come to us to ask for help this year.”
Toys and monetary items will be accepted as well. You can donate your items to the Whitehouse REC.
Monetary donations need to be donated by December 5. Food items will need to be donated by December 11th. Families will receive the donations on December 14.
