East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Warm and Very Humid conditions are expected through midday on Tuesday. At this point, a cold front will pass through much of East Texas, slowly dropping humidity values and cooling us off for our Veterans Day. There is a slight chance for a few showers on Tuesday as well, 20%. Mostly Sunny to Sunny Skies are expected on Wednesday and Thursday with cool mornings and mild afternoons. We are looking for a warm front to move through from SW to NE on Saturday before a pair of cold fronts move through on Sunday and Monday. No rain is expected with these fronts; however, a few light showers will be possible on Saturday with the warm front. Have a wonderful day.