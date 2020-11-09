Monday’s Weather: Foggy start, Mostly cloudy afternoon

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Patchy dense fog has developed overnight and will stick around through the morning. Don’t be surprised to see some light mist or drizzle in a few areas as well. Expect a warm afternoon with more clouds than sun. Temperatures will reach the mid to upper 70s today with breezy south winds. A cold front arrives tomorrow, but it won’t bring a big cool down. There is a slight chance for a few showers along the cold front and north winds could be breezy at times during the afternoon tomorrow. Otherwise, temperatures will stay in the 70s this week with clearing skies Wednesday. Sunny and mild for the end of the week and another cold front is on the way for the weekend. Still just slight chances for rain and another slight cool down.