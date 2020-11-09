Monday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Monday, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: This afternoon we will see partly to mostly cloudy skies and a few stray showers are possible. Temperatures will be well above average, in the upper 70s to low 80s. Overnight lows will drop to the mid 60s. Tomorrow, a weak cold front will pass through our area and we are expecting it to bring gusty winds and spotty showers. Once the front passes it will sweep away the cloud cover and skies will be clear and sunny for the remainder of the work week. Another disturbance will move through East Texas on Saturday. Be prepared for cloudy skies, breezy winds, and showers. Skies will clear by Sunday.