Former SFA professor reflects on ‘Jeopardy!’ host’s death: Trebek ‘was a true legend’

(KTRE) - A ‘true legend’ is how a former Stephen F. Austin State Unversity professor and 12-game winner on ‘Jeopardy!’ described the show’s longtime host, Alex Trebek, upon learning of his death on Sunday.
Trebek hosted ‘Jeopardy!’ for more than 30 years before his death Sunday at the age of 80.
Trebek announced last year that he had advanced pancreatic cancer. His final days of taping were reported last month.
Messages of grief and remembrance have been pouring in across social media since Trebek’s passing, including from former SFA adjunct professor and ‘Jeopardy!’ contestant Seth Wilson. Wilson posted on Twitter: ‘Beyond sad to hear this news. Alex Trebek was a true legend, and I am so grateful that I got to spend some time with him when I did. RIP Alex. You will be more than missed.’
KTRE 9′s Jeremy Thomas spoke with Wilson about his time on the show and his favorite memories of Trebek from his time on the show.
