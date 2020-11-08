Though election over, Trump supporters rally in East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Though the actual voting part of the election cycle is over, a political rally was held in one East Texas city Sunday.
Supporters of president Trump gathered at Longview high school on Sunday for a moving vehicle parade rally.
The group says they want to point out that the election results have not been finalized.
“Everything legal is beautiful. Freedom is beautiful. You don’t know what you have until you lose it. And freedom doesn’t come with an agenda. Communism comes with an agenda. And I’m here to support Trump and all of the American people. All of their freedoms and everything just in this country,” said supporter Yami Palomino-Stovall, who’s family escaped the Castro regime in Cuba.
“We’re out here because we need to be unified as Trump supporters. Because we know that this isn’t going to be over, and we believe that at the end of the day, that when this goes through the court system that we’re going to have a completely different outcome,” said rally organizer Jennifer Smith.
Around 2-hundred vehicles took part in the rally Sunday.
