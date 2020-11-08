Salvation Army red kettles going virtual

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - With the holiday season coming up, the Tyler Salvation Army will be bringing out the red kettles to raise funds to support the less fortunate.
East Texas News spoke with organizers, and they said, due to the pandemic, the organization will offer people a way to donate electronically.
This upcoming holiday season in the Tyler and Smith County area, red kettles will be at select locations but since we’re in a pandemic and facing a national coin shortage, it will look a lot different, said Cindy Bell, the director of development for the Tyler Salvation Army.
“Both our paid ringers as well as our volunteers will be wearing masks, keeping their distance from any patron that’s going to approach the kettle to put the money in," Bell said. "We are also providing disinfectant.”
QR codes linked to Apple Pay or Google Pay will also be available this year if you’re short of any change. Due to the pandemic, another option is donating in the comfort of your home.
“We have virtual kettles available; anyone wishing to give in that manner can go online redkettlechallenge.org and search for Tyler and they will find numerous kettles that they can give to," Bell said.
Bell said because of the pandemic, they’re in dire need of donations
“You know because of COVID, the Salvation Army is no different from other organizations that have experienced less fundraising events," Bell said. "We’ve had to cancel numerous events, so our donations are down by 75 percent.”
Bell said volunteers are also needed this holiday season.
The first red kettles will be at select locations across Tyler beginning November 13th.
For ways to donate, click here.
