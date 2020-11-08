Marion County Sheriff’s Office asks for public’s help in finding missing Kentucky man

MARION COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a St. Matthew, Kentucky man who was spotted camping at the Johnson Creek Camping area near the Lake O' The Pines on Nov. 4.
According to a bulletin posted on the Marion County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, Benjamin H. Cowley, 30, was reported missing from St. Matthew, Kentucky on Nov. 3.
Cowley is 5-feet-9 inches tall and 160 pounds. He has auburn/red hair and blue eyes, according to the bulletin.
Cowley’s car is a tan 2002 Ford Taurus with Kentucky license plate No. 796TUZ.
"Anyone in the Marion County area who may have talked to or seen Benjamin Cowley please contact Marion County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Chuck Rogers at (903) 665-3961.
