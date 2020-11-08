HIWAY 80 hopeful for Thanksgiving donations

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The HIWAY 80 Rescue Mission is a non-profit organization that provides services to the less fortunate in Longview and in Tyler. With the holiday season coming up, the pandemic has caused them to shift their annual plans.
In years past, members would gather together, but instead, organizers plan on having a to-go style Thanksgiving to combat the spread of COVID-19. Donations of canned goods are needed prior to Thanksgiving, and organizers say they will be planning on feeding close to 350 people. Brian Livingston with HIWAY 80 explained that donations are crucial this year.
“We don’t take any federal money. We are completely 100 percent donor-driven," Livingston said. "Not only financial support but prayer support. Volunteers coming in and helping serve and prepare meals. Nothing that we do happens without the support of the community.”
Participating members of HIWAY 80′s Thanksgiving meal will be at the West Erwin Church of Christ In Tyler for turkey and sides.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.