DPS issues Silver Alert for 63-year-old Upshur County man last seen on Nov. 7

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas Department of Public Service has issued a Silver Alert for a 63-year-old Upshur County man who was last seen on Nov. 7.
Dale Wayne Abrahamson, was last seen on a hunting lease across from 2698 Pecan Road in Big Sandy at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, according to the Silver Alert. he is described as being 5-feet-10 inches tall and about 155 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes.
Abrahamson was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, blue jeans, and white/black shoes. He has a scar on his back and a mole just below his lower lip on the left side of his chin.
His vehicle is a white 2011 Ford F-150 pickup, and it has the Texas license plate GDS4436, the Silver Alert notice stated.
Anyone with any information about Abrahamson’s whereabouts is urged to call the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 843-2541.
